Adani Enterprises stock jump 15% after promoters repay loans of $1.1 bn

A day after the Adani Group promoters prepaid $1.114 billion worth of loans ahead of their maturity to release pledged shares in its three listed entities, the stock of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) Tuesday rose sharply by 14.63 per cent.

The share of AEL closed at Rs 1,802.5 apiece on BSE compared to the previous close of 1,572.4 apiece. It rose 25 per cent to touch Rs 1,965.5 apiece during the intraday trades.

However, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcement, the Sensex, declined 0.37 per cent, or 220.86 points to close at 60,286.04 and the NSE Nifty ended 0.24 per cent, or 43.10 points, down to finish at 17,721.5.

On Monday, the promoters of the Group prepaid $1.114 billion (around Rs 9,215 crore) to lenders (banks and finance) companies to release pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd.

This prepayment helped release about 168.27 million shares, representing 12 per cent of the promoters’ holding in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, nearly 27.56 million shares (3 per cent stake) in Adani Green Energy and around 11.77 million shares (1.4 per cent stake) in Adani Transmission, the Group had said.

This move by the promoters of the port-to-energy conglomerate was aimed at boosting market confidence amid rout in the shares seen after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research came out with an adverse report on the Group last month.

“The prepayment of loans gives an indication to the market that the Group has enough liquidity which it can use to meet its obligations,” said a market participant.

Advertisement

At the end of the Tuesday trading session, six of the 10 listed entities of the Group ended up.

While the stock of Adani Ports rose 1.33 per cent to close at Rs 553.30 apiece, Adani Wilmar, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements shares rose 4.99 per cent, 1.32 per cent and 1.12 per cent respectively.

However, the shares of Adani Green and Adani Total declined by 5 per cent each. Adani Power ended 4.99 per cent down and Adani Transmission closed at Rs 1,251.7, down 0.77 per cent over the previous close.