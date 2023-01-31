scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought as against an offer of 4.55 crore.

There was, however, muted response from retail investors and company employees. (File)
Listen to this article
Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani group’s flagship firm was fully subscribed on Tuesday after non-retail investors bid in big volumes, according to stock exchange data.

As many as 4.62 crore shares were sought as against an offer of 4.55 crore.

Also Read |Adani public offer to close today; stock at 7-12% discount

Non-institutional investors put in bids for over three times the 96.16 lakh shares reserved for them, while the 1.28 crore shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was almost fully subscribed, according to BSE data.

There was, however, muted response from retail investors and company employees.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Retail investors, for whom roughly half of the issue was reserved, bid for just 11 per cent of the 2.29 crore shares earmarked for them. Employees sought 52 per cent of the 1.6 lakh shares reserved for them

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:34 IST
Next Story

Pathaan press meet: Shah Rukh Khan keeps it dapper in black suit; Deepika Padukone looks lovely in floral dress

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close