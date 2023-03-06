Adani Enterprises continues rally, gains 11%; 6 Adani group stocks locked in upper circuit

Adani group stocks continued their rally for this week as domestic equities were also trading higher on Monday. By 12.20 pm, BSE benchmark Sensex was up 620 points, while NSE Nifty 50 was trading over 1 per cent higher.

Adani group’s flagship Adani Enterprises rallied over 11 per cent in the intraday session today, as the stock was trading at Rs 2,086.45 on BSE. It was followed by Adani Ports which was up 3.40 per cent, to trade at Rs 707.60.

Meanwhile, six out of ten Adani group stocks were locked in the upper circuit limit today. While Adani Transmission, Adani Power Ltd, and Adani Total Gas were locked in the 4.99 per cent upper circuit limit, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green and NDTV were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit.

Adani Transmission was trading at Rs 780.90 on the BSE today, Adani Power at Rs 177.90, and Adani Total Gas at Rs 820.90. Adani Wilmar was locked at Rs 439.20 on BSE, Adani Green at Rs 590.10, and NDTV was trading at Rs 231.10.

Also Read | Adani has $2 bn bonds due for repayment in 2024

Adani’s cement stocks were trading lower as compared to their group peers. Ambuja Cement was up 0.70 per cent to trade at Rs 394.75 on BSE, while ACC Ltd was trading in negative, down 0.52 per cent, at Rs 1,884.25.

The continuous rally in Adani group stocks comes after a massive rout in the companies for a month, when a US-based short seller, Hindenburg Research, published a report against the conglomerate. The short-seller in its report published on January 24 said the Adani group was involved in ‘brazen stock manipulation’ and ‘accounting frauds’. The conglomerate has denied all the allegations.

Advertisement

Last week, US-based GQG bought shares in four Adani group companies, including Adani Enterprises, through block deals. The news led to a rally in the group stocks. The Supreme Court last week ordered Sebi to complete its probe of the group for any lapses related to the public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures in two months. The apex court has also set up an expert committee over the Hindenburg report against the group.

To win back investors the conglomerate has been holding road shows. The group last week held road shows in Singapore and Hong Kong, and from March 7 to March 15, the conglomerate will hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, and several US cities.