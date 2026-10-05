Accenture forecast lifts most IT stocks but near-term outlook remains hazy

A handful of Indian IT stocks were among the best performers in the stock market on Monday after global technology major Accenture’s better-than-expected revenue forecast for the year lifted sentiment across Indian bourses.

Big names such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Wipro Ltd gained up to 2%. Smaller names like Persistent Systems Ltd and Mphasis Ltd also added up to 3%. However, not all IT stocks rose, as Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd fell 1-3%. In fact, the latter two were briefly in the green early in the session before swiftly falling into the red. Others that ended higher also lost some steam by the end due to profit booking. This led to Nifty IT, which had gained nearly 1.6% earlier in the session, eventually ending flat compared to its previous close.

Overall, the benchmark Sensex gained 472.77 points or 0.7% to end at 72,382.47. Nifty 50 also added 0.6% to close at 22,555.75. Many sectors, including banking, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods, also saw strong buying, helping lift the benchmarks. A handful of banks and IT majors have a big weightage on both indices.

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This follows a lean patch for the markets as the two key indices extended their losing run for the eighth straight week — the longest such losing streak in 25 years. “Markets staged a recovery, supported by softer-than-expected US jobs data and a moderation in crude oil prices, providing some relief to investors assessing the near-term interest rate outlook,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Investments at Geojit Investments.

Accenture results lift most IT stocks

Irish major Accenture’s earnings for the June-August quarter beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday. However, the bigger talking point was the higher-than-expected guidance provided by the company for FY27. As the markets remained shut on Friday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, this exuberance was seen on Monday.

“Accenture’s 4QFY26 revenue of $18.68 bn (+7% y-o-y in constant currency or cc terms) exceeded its top end of guidance band of $18.4 bn. It guided for 3-6% growth in cc (with inorganic contribution at 2-2.5%) terms for FY27E, which was higher than the Street expectations of 2-5%, and expects no effect from currency movements in FY27E,” noted Nomura.

This guidance was despite the company’s management acknowledging headwinds from the West Asia war, impact of AI-led deflation, and a dynamic discretionary spending environment among clients. The management also noted an increase in smaller deals and improving conversion of deal wins into revenue, which is good news for Indian IT players.

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Big names such as Accenture and Cognizant act as bellwethers for the country’s IT sector, providing a glimpse at how the sector may perform or grow in the near-term. Indian IT stocks, which earn much of their revenue from US and European clients, tend to benefit from positive commentary by these global technology giants.

Improvement seen in Q2, but outlook bleak

The picture remains bleak for IT companies despite this brief pullback. IT companies, which have delivered flat to low single-digit revenue growth in recent quarters, are expected to witness only a moderate improvement in the July-September quarter as the West Asia conflict continues to weigh on client spending and decision-making, according to Pritesh Thakkar of PL Capital.

“AI traction remains healthy, but smaller-sized and shorter-tenure AI projects are yet to offset leakage in traditional services, limiting the pace of revenue growth. We expect median Tier I revenue growth of 0.9% Q-o-Q in CC terms, with growth partly aided by acquisitions, while Tier II companies are expected to outperform with 2.7% Q-o-Q growth, supported by deal ramp-ups and stronger conversion of recent wins,” Thakkar said in his report.

AI-related deflation in revenues of IT services companies has been a major concern for the industry since early this year, as AI-driven productivity gains made by clients are expected to take away a chunk of revenue for the IT companies that deliver projects for them. The concern is so deep that Nifty IT remains down over 25% for the year.