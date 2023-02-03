scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Market turmoil due to fall in Adani group shares ‘storm in tea cup’ from macro eco view point: Finance Secretary

The senior most bureaucrat in the finance ministry also said that movements in the stock market per se is not the government's concern and there are independent regulators to take necessary action.

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on fall of adani sharesReplying to a question on the impact of the fraud allegations on the Adani group on financial system, Somanathan said India's public financial institutions are robust. (File)
Listen to this article
Market turmoil due to fall in Adani group shares ‘storm in tea cup’ from macro eco view point: Finance Secretary
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The stock market turmoil created by rout in Adani group shares is a “storm in a tea cup” from a macroeconomic point of view, finance secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday, emphasing that India’s public financial system is robust.

The senior most bureaucrat in the finance ministry also said that movements in the stock market per se is not the government’s concern and there are independent regulators to take necessary action.

Also Read |Moody’s says Adani stock plunge can hurt group’s ability to raise debt

Replying to a question on the impact of the fraud allegations on the Adani group on financial system considering banks and insurance companies exposure to the group, Somanathan said India’s public financial institutions are robust.

“There is absolutely no concern from the point of view of financial stability, either for depositors, or for policyholders, or for anyone holding shares in these institutions. The share of any one company is not such as to create any impact at the macro level and so there is absolutely no concern from that point of view,” he told PTI in a post-budget interview.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Also Read |S&P Dow Jones Indices will remove Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices. What does this mean?

The stock price of Adani Enterprises fell by over 70 per cent from its peak of Rs 4,190 in December, last year.

Since January, the BSE Sensex has slumped by over 1,000 points largely driven by sell off in Adani group stocks.

Asked if the turmoil in stock market will impact revised estimates of disinvestment collections, Somanathan said these gyrations do not affect the macro economy at all.

Advertisement

“They are a side show. They are of interest to those who are interested in stock markets and investment. From macroeconomic point of view, this is a non-issue. It’s a complete non-issue from our point of view. It’s a storm in a tea cup as far as macroeconomics are concerned, not in respect of markets.” The secretary further said that the fluctuations in the stock market prices is not a concern and it is an universal phenomenon of all stock markets in all circumstances.

“The government’s concern is with creating the right investment environment, creating a well regulated set of financial market… making sure there is transparency and that the market functions well; making sure the information asymmetry is reduced; and making sure the government’s own macroeconomic policies are sound,” Somanathan said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Advertisement

Hindenburg released the report on January 24 — the day on which Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000-crore follow-on share sale opened for anchor investors, while the allegations have been rejected by the conglomerate.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:43 IST
Next Story

Senator calls on Apple and Google to ban TikTok in app stores

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close