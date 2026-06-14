Market Coupling Operator proposed for power trading: Sole MCO plan gets pushback from Grid India, IEX

First introduced under CERC’s Power Market Regulations, 2021, the concept is aimed at improving price discovery, reducing price disparities across markets, and enhancing overall market efficiency and stability.

Supporting the rollout of a market coupling mechanism in India — that seeks to discover uniform electricity price across exchanges — Grid Controller of India (Grid India) has called for establishment of a steering committee comprising key stakeholders to act as Market Coupling Operator (MCO).

In its draft CERC (Power Market) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, issued in April, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) had proposed designating Grid India as the sole MCO, responsible for the operation and management of market coupling.

While Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) and Hindustan Power Exchange Ltd (HPX) have supported designation of Grid India as MCO, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) — the country’s biggest power trading bourse — opposed the draft regulations’ proposal.