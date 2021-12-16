Meta, CBSE tie-up: ‘Opportunity to invest in entrepreneurial spirit,’ says Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms Inc founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the expansion of his company’s collaboration with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , under which Meta will train 10 lakh teachers and over a crore students in virtual and augmented reality over the next three years.

Speaking at the Fuel for India 2021 event, Zuckerberg said the partnership with CBSE was an opportunity to invest in the “entrepreneurial spirit and bring some of these tools around the Metaverse and training to the education system” in the country.

As part of the expanded partnership, Meta will provide a curriculum on digital safety and and online well being, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). These courses will be available online on CBSE’s website.

“We are investing in other growing areas like education and commerce through Unacademy and Meesho, which are important use cases as we think about the future that we are building. We want to continue to partner in all of these areas as we accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, the social platforms and creative tools that are going to be necessary to bring the metaverse to life,” Zuckerberg said in a chat with Vishal Shah, vice-president of Metaverse at Meta.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, its India managing director Ajit Mohan, among others. In a fireside chat with Mohan, Chandrasekhar said the government wants to ensure that the internet remained open, safe and trusted.

During the event, Akash Ambani announced that Jio prepaid users would now be able to recharge their phone subscription using WhatsApp.