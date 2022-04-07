March: Services PMI rises fastest in 3 months

The country’s services sector recorded the fastest expansions in sales and activity in 2022 so far, while business confidence remained subdued due to inflation concerns, according to a S&P Global survey.

Rising from 51.8 in February to 53.6 in March, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index pointed to the strongest rate of expansion in the last three months as Covid containment measures were lifted. Input costs increased at the sharpest pace in 11 years at the end of fiscal year 2021/22, but companies mostly absorbed additional cost burdens and raised their charges only moderately, S&P Global said.

As per panel members, the upturn stemmed from new business wins, strengthening demand conditions and greater consumer footfall due to the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. That said, when looking at the final quarter of fiscal year 2021/22, the headline figure posted its lowest average (52.3) since the opening quarter of this fiscal year, falling notably from Q3 (57.4).