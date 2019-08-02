Manufacturing PMI up in July on new orders, higher output

Toggle Menu
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 52.5 in July from 52.1 in June.

This is the 24th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark.

India’s manufacturing sector activity improved in July as new work orders and output strengthened slightly from the previous month, leading to moderate increase in employment, a monthly survey said Thursday.

In PMI, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction. “Following a slowdown in growth in the opening quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020, some momentum was regained in July. Measures for factory orders, production and employment improved in the latest month, although rates of expansion remained below trend,” said Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit. As per the survey, the main factor boosting production was a sustained rise in new work inflows. “Survey participants linked the uptick in growth to a pick-up in demand, mostly stemming from successful marketing efforts, competitive pricing and favourable public policies,” Lima said.

She further noted that domestic market provided the main impetus to sales growth, while external sales rose moderately since April 2018, as factories took a hit from subdued global trade flows.

