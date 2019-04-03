Manufacturing growth at six-month low in March: PMI

Amid slender increases in new orders and production, India’s manufacturing activities slowed down to a six-month low in March , reflecting a loss of “growth momentum”, stated a survey.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped from 54.3 in February to 52.6 in March, a report said Tuesday.

A figure above 50 signals expansion while a reading below that level points to contraction.

“Falling from 54.3 in February to a six-month low, the latest figure highlighted a loss of growth momentum,” the report said, adding that although operating conditions in the Indian manufacturing industry are improving, there was a widespread slowdown in growth. The report stated that factory orders and production expanded at the slowest pace since September last while job creation eased in March.

“Softer increases were registered for new orders, production, input buying and employment. The deceleration was accompanied by subdued inflationary pressures, with rates of increase in input costs and output charges below their respective long-run averages,” it noted.

However, business sentiment strengthened to a seven-month high. Pollyanna De Lima, author of the report on the PMI and principal economist at IHS Markit, said manufacturing sector expansion in India retreated in March, with metrics for factory orders, production, exports, input buying and employment all decreasing.

“Still, growth was sustained on all fronts. Although global headwinds and a general slowdown in trade present some concerns for the future health of Indian manufacturers’ order books, so far companies have been able to weather the storm and secure healthy inflows of new work from abroad,” De Lima noted.

The index is based on data collated from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 industrial companies.

The latest data also comes ahead of the RBI’s first monetary policy for the ongoing fiscal year, which will be announced on April 4, with markets expecting a rate cut. With PTI