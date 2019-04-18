Manufacturing activities: MCA withdraws memo barring LLPs

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) Wednesday withdrew an office memorandum (OM), which directed that firms whose business include manufacturing and allied activities cannot be incorporated as limited liability partnerships (LLPs). The government withdrew its last month’s order as concerns were expressed sections of industry on banning of LLPs in the manufacturing sector.

“Manufacturing & allied activities were restricted in LLPs vide OM No. CRC/LLP/e-Forms dated 06.03.2019. This OM invoking the restriction regarding manufacturing & allied activities has been withdrawn with immediate effect,” the MCA said in a notice Wednesday. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) had also flagged concerns about the memorandum to the ministry. The government March 6 office order had said that only trade, profession, service and occupation are allowed to be set up as LLP as per the existing law. “…it has also been stated that ‘conversion of company doing manufacturing activity into LLP should not be allowed’ and other conversions of Company to LLP are not to be allowed easily and the compliance should be checked prior to conversion,” the MCA had said in its March 06, 2019 office order.

“Business” is defined as per Section 2(1)(e) of the LIP Act, 2008 as including trade, profession, service and occupation. Manufacturing & allied activities have been positively excluded from this definition. Hence, incorporation of LLPs and conversion into LLPs with the proposed business activity(ies) including manufacturing & allied activities are not to be allowed,” the order said.

Consequently, the Registrar of Companies (RoC) instructed officers not to allow incorporation of LLPs or conversion into LLPs with proposed business activities including manufacturing and allied activities. Industry sources said the MCA order had created confusion as it was based on a narrow interpretation of the law and the intention of law was not to have LLP only in the service sector.

Explained Decision to bring in policy certainty The MCA’ decision to withdraw its earlier order banning manufacturing companies to be set up as Limited Liability Partnerships will bring in policy certainty for companies in the sector. While the existing law allows only trade, profession, service and occupation to be formed as LLPs, the government had allowed manufacturing in the same form for many years. LLPs allow small and medium businesses to have corporate structure with minimal compliance requirement. The government may review the entire LLP framework going forward to streamline rules.

An LLP is a corporate business vehicle that provides benefits of limited liability while allowing its members the flexibility for organizing their internal structure as a partnership. Regulatory compliance and disclosure norms are lesser for LLPs as compared to companies, providing them operational flexibility. LLP enables small businesses to adopt a corporate structure with minimal compliance requirement.

Analysts had noted that after a nearly decade of permitting LLPs to carry on manufacturing business, the change in government’s approach will adversely impact small businesses and the Centre’s agenda of ease of doing business. This could impact more than 12,000 LLPs involved in manufacturing activities, which is around 11-12% of the total LLPs in the country. They suggested that in case of apprehension of manufacturing business incorporated as LLPs becoming very large and entities, the government could fix a minimum threshold on sales or investments for such companies that can set up LLPs.

While the government has revoked its earlier order, it is expected to review the entire LLP framework.