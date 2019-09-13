Manufacturers get relaxation in compulsory licence norms

The Commerce and Industry Ministry Thursday said no compulsory licence would be required for manufacturers of goods, barring four segments of tobacco items, defence equipment, hazardous chemicals and industrial explosives. The DPIIT clarified that no industrial/arms licence is required for the manufacturer of any parts or accessories in the defence sector, unless they are specifically listed for procuring licences.

Advertising

“As the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) is not issuing licence in any other case, Press Note 17 (1984 series) has become irrelevant. Accordingly, this Press Note is withdrawn,” the Ministry said.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had proposed to simplify filing procedure for industrial entrepreneur memorandums (IEMs) and said requirement of filing IEMs at two stages stood dispensed with for all businesses that didn’t then require an industrial licence.—FE