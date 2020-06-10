Manoj Nambiar: ‘Banks provided moratorium to 50% of MFIs, expect normalcy by Dec’

Manoj Nambiar, chairperson, MFIN Manoj Nambiar, chairperson, MFIN

MANOJ NAMBIAR, Chairperson, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), the self-regulatory organisation of microfinance firms, spoke to GEORGE MATHEW on a host of issues being faced by the MFI sector which has a loan portfolio of Rs 2.2 lakh crore and a client base of 60 million. Edited excerpts:

What is the impact of the lockdown on MFIs? Have collections fallen?

Lockdown has been challenging for NBFC-MFIs. As per the regulatory mandate, NBFC-MFIs were to offer moratorium to all segments of micro borrowers. On the other hand, they were in constant dialogue with their lenders seeking back-to-back moratorium. In the initial phase of the lockdown, there was no economic activity. However, in the later stage of the lockdown, MFIs which were in orange and green zones started their operations post relaxation offered by the government. And now, over 90 per cent MFIs and branches are operational.

Which segment of MFI borrowers is hit maximum — rural or SHGs or farmers or retail borrowers?

Most of the MFI borrowers fall in the JLG model of business. Urban borrowers have been the worst hit with the stringent lockdown, while semi-urban and rural borrowers have fared better with lesser disruption. Also, the agri connection has led to cash flows due to the harvest season just gone by.

Are banks giving moratorium to MFIs? They were reluctant…

As our most important lenders, banks play a very critical role in the delivery of microfinance services. After the initial confusion on whether intermediaries could get a moratorium from banks which got clarified by the RBI Governor later, most banks re-approached their board to offer moratorium on a case to case basis. Overall, in about 50 per cent of cases, moratorium was extended.

When do you think normalcy will return in the MFI segment?

The extended moratorium will end in August 2020. We hope and expect near normalcy to return by the end of December.

