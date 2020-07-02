Makers, importers of pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators asked to submit pricing data

The move aims to ensure that people seeking to buy these items at this time are not fleeced in the process. (File Photo) The move aims to ensure that people seeking to buy these items at this time are not fleeced in the process. (File Photo)

As the demand for pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators surge in the wake of the pandemic, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers and importers of these products to submit pricing data. The move aims to ensure that people seeking to buy these items at this time are not fleeced in the process.

As per some industry executives, there have been instances of hike in prices of these products due to a rise in demand and occasional shortage in supply. Stating that maximum retail prices (MRP) of medical devices cannot be hiked over 10 per cent in a year, NPPA sought information on MRP details of pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators, a copy of the notification which The Indian Express has viewed stated.

