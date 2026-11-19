In a strong message to Indian Industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in this era of the “weaponization of resources”, businesses must develop domestic manufacturing capabilities to reduce import dependence in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel and aluminium; step up investments in agriculture and food processing; and tap opportunities in engineering goods.

He said industry should look beyond the domestic market and prepare for global demand over the next two decades with an “India First” approach. Modi also called for more job creation, higher employee salaries and improved quality of Indian products, while stressing that he is “ashamed” of the attitude of manufacturers and that Indian consumers deserve the same quality of products as those available in international markets.

“Think about it, it has been 100 years. In the 1930s, Gandhi came here and said the same thing. Even today, after so many years, I have to say the same thing. Is this your success or your failure? Do not listen to me, at least listen to Gandhi. He too spoke about Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat. And you have completed 100 years, yet the conversation remains exactly where it was,” said Modi while addressing FICCI’s Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention. The industry body is celebrating its centenary this year.

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“In this era of the weaponization of resources, the responsibility of securing the country’s future rests with all of us… Whether we have to hold our heads high or bow our heads, you (industry) have to decide,” he said.

Reducing import dependence

Citing the example of the pharmaceutical industry, Modi said India is called the “Pharmacy of the World”, but despite this, it imports billions of dollars’ worth of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and drug intermediates every year.

“There are hundreds of such categories in which we are still dependent on imports. Our pharmaceutical industry must understand which ingredients we can manufacture in India. We can invest in new technologies and large production plants and become competitive against other countries. We have strength in finished medicines. Now we must build our capabilities in ingredients as well,” he said.

He said there was a similar situation in iron and steel. “India exports iron ore worth several thousand crore rupees, but imports finished steel. Our industry must think about which grades of steel we are importing so that we can develop the technology to manufacture them. There are similar opportunities in aluminium as well. India has large reserves of thousands of tonnes of bauxite. Despite this, we import specialised aluminium alloys and other products. We must also develop the capacity to manufacture these products within the country,” Modi said.

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He asked the industry to introspect on these matters. Modi said that despite India being such a large country, its share in global agricultural exports is only 2-2.5%, and corporates are afraid of investing in the sector.

Tapping global markets

“It is important for the industry to come together and formulate a future strategy on what we are producing and what the world needs. Our industry must increase its investment in the agriculture sector, keeping specific overseas markets in mind. Establish a system of dependable procurement. And develop products that are in demand in those markets, so that Indian products can become our identity across the world,” the Prime Minister said.

He also called on larger companies to help smaller companies develop quality and scale.

“Together, we can manufacture machines that developing nations and the Global South need. Our industry can explore the markets for packaging equipment, irrigation systems and factory-related machinery. Any country progresses only when it respects its farmers, small entrepreneurs, its industries, its wealth creators and its taxpayers,” Modi said.

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The Prime Minister also questioned the industry on job creation and employee salaries, asking whether businesses were passing on the benefits of the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business and reduce taxes to their employees through higher salaries.

“I have even exempted income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax. But have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees in your organisations? No. You say, Modi ji, you do your part, we will take care of the rest,” he said.

He also criticised the industry for not producing quality goods for Indian consumers and said he was ashamed of this attitude among manufacturers.

“The market of 1.4 billion people is both a strength and a challenge. Because you know that whatever you manufacture, it will definitely sell. Someone or the other will buy it. If someone in a big city does not buy it, someone in a small city will. If someone in a small city does not buy it, someone in a large village will. But this cannot continue. You will have to improve your quality…I feel ashamed. Are our own people not entitled to good-quality products? This mindset must change. My countrymen deserve quality,” Modi said.

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He asked the industry body to prepare a plan to take advantage of India’s free trade agreements and invest in understanding global markets.