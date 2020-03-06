Major telcos cite industry health, seek data price floor for 2-3 years

In its letter to Trai, Jio has said that as “heavily streaming smartphone users in India are currently paying the lowest possible data tariffs across the world,” a data price hike would not be out of sync with the global trends. In its letter to Trai, Jio has said that as “heavily streaming smartphone users in India are currently paying the lowest possible data tariffs across the world,” a data price hike would not be out of sync with the global trends.

The country’s three major telecom operators, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, have joined hands to jointly suggest that there should be a floor price for data prices in India. In their suggestions to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which had sought comments on fixing a floor price for telecom services, the telcos have said that while rationalisation of taxes will help the struggling industry, it will not help them generate sufficient revenues and sustain operations in the long run.

Voluntary tariff hikes by the telcos have not been successful due to a competing telco announcing a cut in tarrif within 2-3 days. ”This establishes the fact that a regulatory regime of forbearance and letting market forces determine the tariff is not a sustainable solution for ensuring higher revenue generation for the telecom service providers. Given the current competitive environment in the sector, we recommend that the authority should intervene and fix the floor for realised price for wireless data services,” Jio’s letter said.

In its response, Bharti Airtel has that the telcos had to engage in the data price war as “there was no option”. ”Either recover costs and lose market share dramatically or attempt to protect the business but go into mounting losses. Events have come to such a pass that in the last 3 years, the industry has seen unprecedented consolidation, shut down of several operators and a cumulative return on capital that is now deeply in the red,” Bharti Airtel said in its letter.

Vodafone Idea, which is struggling to come up with funds to clear its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, also said that a “temporary” regulatory tariff intervention in the form of a floor price is much needed.

“If the existing financial stress in the sector is not addressed within a short period, it could result in further bankruptcy and exit of telecom service providers from the market, leading to a state of virtual monopoly and absence of fair competition in the market,” Vodafone Idea said in its letter.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents telecom companies, including Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, also said that “tremendous growth in data usage has not translated into revenue growth” for the telcos. Fixing a floor price, COAI said, will help the telcos as it will, while providing sustainability and helping them recover costs, enable them to compete on service quality and offer wider variety of products.

