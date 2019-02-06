Maharashtra govt pays Rs 713 crore premium to NIC for health cover

Kolkata-based National Insurance Company (NIC) has managed to retain the Ayushmaan Bharat account of Maharashtra which generates the second largest health insurance premium after Tamil Nadu. The state has paid a premium of Rs 713 crore for the scheme, which started from January 1, for six months and indicated it would like to extend it for the whole year afterwards.

Advertising

Negotiations for the scheme on behalf of the state with the NIC, were carried out by Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. NIC has agreed to run scheme with premium of Rs 640 per family per year. There will be a prospective saving of Rs 111 crore annually for the state government. Earlier, Maharashtra was paying a premium of Rs 690 per family.

NIC has been the insurer of state’s flagship scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, that provides cover for Rs 1.5 lakh, since 2012 and has given benefit to more than 21 lakh beneficiaries till date. Since November 2016, the premium for the scheme increased from Rs 333 per family per year to Rs 690 per family per year over a period of five years. The scheme provides cover to 2.25 crore family in the state. The scheme will now include 83 lakh families who would be now eligible for the facilities under Ayushmaan Bharat scheme.

The grand Ayushman Bharat Scheme, known as Modi Care or Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (PM-JAY), providing Rs 5 lakh cover to 10 crore families, was a much promising business for the insurers, but most of the states have gone for the Trust Model where they are the managing the business by themselves without the involvement of insurers.