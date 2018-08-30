Maharashtra Druggists’ body to pharma firms: ‘Refrain from unethical practices to boost sales’

The Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Association (MSCDA) has written to all pharmaceutical firms to refrain their sales managers and medical representatives (MR) from indulging in “unethical and unprincipled trade practices” to boost sales.

The letter dated August 27, states that “we have come to know from reliable market sources that your company’s MR/manager comes in the month-end to complete primary target” and then this employee is “adjusting” by paying from his incentives/salary, which is “highly objectionable and warrant your immediate attention”.

The letter has been written by Hukamraj Mehta, President, MSCDA Mumbai Zone. Talking to The Indian Express, Mehta said: “The complete pharma industry is focused on increasing the sales… So, there is immense pressure on the sales staff that is working on the field. The pressure is such that if the staff person doesn’t bring the required amount of business by the end of the month, he knows he will lose his job. So, what do these kids do is that they go to the distributors and say that we will give you money from our pocket but please help us in meeting targets.”

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) and Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) did not respond to the queries sent by The Indian Express.

Kanchana TK, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) said: “While OPPI members have not received the letter from the MSCDA, our member companies adhere to the OPPI Code of Pharmaceutical Practices and the overarching values of trust, care, fairness, respect and honesty guide their actions…. OPPI has been championing for the much-needed Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) that will set out the basic ethical standards of responsible healthcare towards patients in the country. The UCPMP will provide a well-defined framework which will ensure that interactions with healthcare stakeholders will remain accurate, balanced and not-misleading.”

