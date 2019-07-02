Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed convenor of committee on agri reforms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed as convenor of a high-powered committee of chief ministers for Transformation for Indian Agriculture, an official statement said on Monday.

The nine-member panel also includes chief ministers of Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, in addition to Niti Aayog’s Ramesh Chand serving as the member secretary. Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar will also be part of the committee.

An official statement issued by the Maharashtra CMO said, “The committee will discuss measures for transformation of agriculture and raising farmers income.”

The modalities for adoption and time-bound implementation of agriculture sector reforms would be the main agenda of the committee which will submit its report after two months, it said.

The terms and reference of the committee include taking stock of the agriculture produce and livestock marketing (promotion and facilitation), as well as examining various provisions of Essential Commodity Act (ECA), 1955, and suggesting changes to it for attracting private investments in agriculture marketing and infrastructure. The panel will also suggest a mechanism for linking of market reforms with e-NAM, GRAM and other centrally sponsored schemes; suggest policy measures to upgrade agri-technology to global standards and improve access of farmers to quality seed, plant propagation material and farm machinery in agriculturally advance countries; and to propose reforms for increasing farmers income.

At the NITI Aayog Governic Council meet on June 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced to set-up the panel on structural reforms in agriculture.