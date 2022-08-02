Updated: August 2, 2022 9:22:18 am
Amazon Retail India Monday announced the opening of a new “farmer collection centre” in Maharashtra, where fresh fruits and vegetables would be directly purchased from farmers for customers.
The new centre at Kunjirwadi will be the fifth in the western state after one each in Manchar, Nasik, Wai and Ratnagiri.
Amazon’s farmer collection centres, as per the official release, have temperature-controlled supply chain infrastructure where fruits and vegetables, after procurement from framers, are sorted, graded, geotagged, and packaged in different sizes in sustainable packaging and trans-shipped to Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.
Amazon Retail India said with the five farmer centres, it is having a network of over 4,500 farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and is able to sell 120 directly farm-sourced fresh fruits and vegetables.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Our collection centers are also the nodal point for extending services beyond procurement, which includes various training programs, providing agri inputs support to enhance farmers productivity, knowledge sharing and enable technology adoption,” Rajesh Prasad, category leader, Amazon Retail India said as quoted in the release.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week
'Expect Mumbai-Nagpur e-way inauguration on Aug 15'
Latest News
Maharashtra: Amazon opens new centre for procuring fresh produce directly from farmers
Former Black Cap quick Heath Davis comes out as gay
Beyonce to remove offensive word from new song
Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over busted $44 billion deal
Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday, say sources
‘Yoga keeps me tethered to my soul’: Ankita Konwar
Rajasthan reports first suspected case of monkeypox
Average time taken to probe rape cases has come down to 57 days in Rajasthan: Police
Civil society has important role in working for underprivileged sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
CWG Day 5 schedule: India vs Singapore in men’s TT final, India vs South Africa in lawn bowls summit clash, India vs Malaysia in badminton’s mixed team final
Obed McCoy’s 6-17 sets up West Indies T20 win over India
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence