Maharashtra: Amazon opens new centre for procuring fresh produce directly from farmers

Amazon Retail India Monday announced the opening of a new “farmer collection centre” in Maharashtra, where fresh fruits and vegetables would be directly purchased from farmers for customers.

The new centre at Kunjirwadi will be the fifth in the western state after one each in Manchar, Nasik, Wai and Ratnagiri.

Amazon’s farmer collection centres, as per the official release, have temperature-controlled supply chain infrastructure where fruits and vegetables, after procurement from framers, are sorted, graded, geotagged, and packaged in different sizes in sustainable packaging and trans-shipped to Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers.

Amazon Retail India said with the five farmer centres, it is having a network of over 4,500 farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and is able to sell 120 directly farm-sourced fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Our collection centers are also the nodal point for extending services beyond procurement, which includes various training programs, providing agri inputs support to enhance farmers productivity, knowledge sharing and enable technology adoption,” Rajesh Prasad, category leader, Amazon Retail India said as quoted in the release.