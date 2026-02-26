Days after adverse court ruling, Lutnick in Delhi for trade talks

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (Source: X/ @PiyushGoyal)

Six days after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi Thursday to discuss trade ties.

“Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X. Gor too said Lutnik and Goyal had a “highly productive lunch” and there were many areas of cooperation between India and the US.

Lutnik’s surprise visit came days after an Indian trade delegation, which was expected to reach Washington DC on February 22 to begin three-day talks to finalise the legal agreement, deferred its visit in the wake of the US Supreme Court ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not authorise the President to impose tariffs.