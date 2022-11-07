scorecardresearch
L&T Realty, CapitaLand to develop 6 million sq ft of prime office spaces in 3 cities

L&T will build and develop the office spaces while CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) will market them. CLINT will acquire ownership of these properties in a phased manner.

L&T Realty, the real estate development arm of Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Singapore-listed CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd, trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), have entered into a non-binding term sheet for a commercial platform to develop close to 6 million square feet (0.56 million square metres) of prime office spaces across Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai in India.

Under this platform, L&T will build and develop office spaces while CLINT will market them. Depending on the completion of these developments, CLINT expects the majority of the capital commitment for the projects to start from the second Half (2H) 2024 onwards. CLINT will acquire the ownership of these properties in a phased manner.

Shrikant Joshi, CEO and MD of L&T Realty, said, “Indian office leasing market continues to grow with demand for quality office space from international and domestic clients. The net absorption space for January-September 2022 period stood at a three-year high of 30.3 million square feet (2.8 million square metres). We are delighted to have forged a partnership with CLINT for premium office space in the three top metropolises of India.”

Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive officer of the trustee-manager, said, “The proposed commercial platform with L&T provides CLINT an opportunity to scale up its presence across three major cities in well-established micro-markets. Furthermore, L&T’s strong track record in project development and CLINT’s extensive customer network and leasing capabilities will create synergies across the platform.”

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:53:11 pm
