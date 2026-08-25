LRS remittances rise 6.46% in June as overseas investments, travel outflows surge

The LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current or capital account transactions. (File photo)

Outward remittances by resident Indians under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose in June 2026, with total transfers increasing 6.46% month-on-month to $2.55 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Resident individuals remitted $2,551.34 million in June, up from $2,396.42 million in May as overseas investments in equity and debt and travel outflows rose during the month. The May figure was at $2,127.39 million, indicating a steady acceleration in outward remittances during the first quarter of 2026-27.

The LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current or capital account transactions.

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Travel remained by far the largest component of LRS outflows. Remittances for travel rose 6.6% to $1,366.81 million in June from $1,282.63 million in May. Travel-related transfers accounted for more than half of total LRS remittances during the month, according to RBI data.