LRS remittances rise 6.46% in June as overseas investments, travel outflows surge

The largest component of Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) outflows was travel, accounting for over half of total remittances during the month.

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiAug 25, 2026 09:21 PM IST
LRS remittances June 2026The LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current or capital account transactions. (File photo)
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Outward remittances by resident Indians under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) rose in June 2026, with total transfers increasing 6.46% month-on-month to $2.55 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Resident individuals remitted $2,551.34 million in June, up from $2,396.42 million in May as overseas investments in equity and debt and travel outflows rose during the month. The May figure was at $2,127.39 million, indicating a steady acceleration in outward remittances during the first quarter of 2026-27.

The LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current or capital account transactions.

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Travel remained by far the largest component of LRS outflows. Remittances for travel rose 6.6% to $1,366.81 million in June from $1,282.63 million in May. Travel-related transfers accounted for more than half of total LRS remittances during the month, according to RBI data.

Education-related travel up, business travel dips

Within travel, education-related travel saw the strongest increase, rising to $488.32 million in June from $422.97 million in May, an increase of 15.4%. Other travel, which includes holiday trips and payments towards settling international credit card transactions, increased 2.6% to $853.11 million, data shows.

Business travel, however, declined marginally to $13.68 million from $13.95 million. Remittances for pilgrimage fell 35.1% to $6.58 million, while transfers for medical treatment involving travel abroad increased 24% to $5.12 million.

RBI said the second-biggest increase came from investments in equity and debt. Outward remittances for this purpose jumped 25.6% month-on-month to $456.69 million in June, from $363.64 million in May. The rise suggests a stronger flow of resident funds into overseas financial assets.

Outward remittances rise for property, gifts

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Remittances for purchasing immovable property abroad also increased substantially, rising 38.9% to $49.65 million from $35.76 million. Though relatively small in absolute terms, the category recorded one of the sharpest month-on-month increases among the major uses of LRS.

Gifts, another significant component of outward remittances, rose 5% to $211.49 million in June from $201.50 million in May. Donations remained broadly stable, edging up to $0.75 million from $0.69 million.

There were declines in some categories. Transfers for maintaining close relatives abroad fell marginally to $287.04 million from $289.11 million. Remittances for medical treatment without travelling abroad declined sharply, falling 34.3% to $3.23 million from $4.92 million.

Remittances classified as “Studies Abroad” increased 4.5% to $96.76 million from $92.61 million. This category covers education services availed remotely without travelling abroad, such as fees for correspondence courses.

Decline in deposits abroad

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Deposits abroad also saw decline, with transfers falling 40.1% to $70.74 million in June from $118.12 million in May, the data showed.

Overall, the June data point to a broad-based rise in outward remittances, led by travel and overseas investments. The jump in education-related travel and equity/debt investments was particularly notable, while the decline in deposits and certain medical and pilgrimage-related transfers partly offset the increase.

The LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current or capital account transactions. The latest monthly data indicate that overseas travel continues to dominate the use of the facility, even as investment-linked remittances gain momentum.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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