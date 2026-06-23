Outward remittances under LRS decline 11.9% in April as overseas investments slow

Spending on overseas travel rose 5.8% y-o-y to $1.16 billion, up from $1.09 billion in March.

Resident individuals remitted $2.29 billion under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in April 2026, marking an 11.9% decline from $2.59 billion recorded in March 2026 and $2.48 billion in April last year.

The fall in outward remittances was driven largely by a sharp contraction in overseas deposits and investments in equity and debt instruments, reflecting a more cautious approach by Indian residents toward international financial assets.

Under the LRS of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), resident individuals, including minors, can freely remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year for permissible current or capital account transactions. These transactions include education, studies abroad, travel, medical treatment abroad, purchase of property and investments in foreign stocks.