LRS remittances cross $20 billion in first eight months of 2026

Outward remittances from India under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have crossed $20 billion during the first eight months of 2026. Resident Indians remitted approximately $20.09 billion abroad during January-August 2026, compared with an estimated $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The increase of approximately $1 billion, or 5.26%, highlights the growing appetite among Indian residents for sending money overseas, even as the country continues to grapple with foreign exchange requirements. Significantly, reports that the RBI has suggested considering curbs on remittances to contain foreign exchange outflows under the LRS should be treated as a serious warning rather than dismissed as routine regulatory speculation, analysts say.

The figures represent an increasing transfer of financial resources from India to the rest of the world. The most striking feature is the dominance of overseas travel. Remittances under this category totalled $10.96 billion during January-August 2026, making it by far the largest component of LRS outflows. The corresponding figure for the same period last year was $10.67 billion.

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Travel remittances stood at $1.658 billion in April 2026 and were at $1.63 billion in August 2026, RBI data shows.

According to RBI data, remittances for education-related travel, including fees and hostel expenses, nearly doubled from $450.16 million in March to $855.52 million in August. Other travel remittances, including holiday trips and payments towards international credit card transactions, rose from $623.05 million in March to $713.80 million in August.

Investment outflows rise

Similarly, investments in overseas equity and debt instruments by Indian residents rose to $2.61 billion during the eight-month period ended August 2026, compared with $1.40 billion in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a jump of 86%. Such investments surged from $178.8 million in January to $321.5 million in August.

The RBI’s LRS allows resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for permitted current and capital account transactions.

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In FY 2025-26, remittances classified under travel amounted to $16.438 billion, making it by far the largest component of LRS outflows. This was followed by maintenance of close relatives at $3.539 billion and investments in equity and debt instruments at $2.652 billion.

Travel dominates

The August 2026 figures reveal a similar pattern. Travel remittances alone reached $1,630.26 million, accounting for nearly 60% of the month’s total outward remittances of $2,738.58 million.

Investments in overseas equity and debt instruments accounted for another $321.53 million, while maintenance of close relatives absorbed $275.43 million.

These three categories together accounted for approximately $2.227 billion in August alone.

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The travel component is particularly revealing. International holidays, business journeys, pilgrimages, medical travel and education-related travel are included in the broader travel classification. Other travel, including holiday trips and international credit card transactions, also constitutes a substantial component. The growing attraction of foreign destinations is translating into significant recurring foreign exchange expenditure.