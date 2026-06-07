Cooking gas gets costlier: Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder

The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will rise to Rs 942 from Rs 913 with effect from Sunday. (File photo)

The price of the domestic cooking gas LPG has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, a second hike in three months as state-owned fuel marketing firms continue to struggle with high global energy costs.

The price of a 14.2-kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Delhi will rise from Rs 913 to Rs 942 with effect from Sunday, news agency PTI reported, citing industry sources.

This comes after an increase of Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following the West Asia conflict that disrupted global energy supplies and led to skyrocketing fuel prices. However, this increase had only partially compensated for the losses incurred on domestic LPG sales. According to the PTI’s sources, the state-run oil retailers were facing an estimated loss of about Rs 703 every LPG cylinder sold before the most recent revision.