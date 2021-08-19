LPG dearer by Rs 25, second hike in 2 months

The price of domestic cooking gas LPG was on Wednesday hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, the second straight month of increase in rates.

The rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates too were hiked on August 1 by the same proportion, with subsidised cooking gas prices being raised now.

Subsidised LPG in Delhi now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification by oil companies.

There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas.

Industry sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition. Monday’s hike in subsidised LPG price has taken the total rate hike since January 1 to Rs 165 a cylinder. The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in last seven years.