Amid panic booking of LPG cylinders, Govt assures households; urges consumers to switch to piped gas where feasible

Amid evident public fear over liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply shortage due to the West Asia conflict, panic booking of cooking gas cylinders by households have led to a surge in bookings being received by oil marketing companies (OMCs), the government said Friday, even as it appealed to consumers to avoid panic and book cylinders only when required given the constrained and difficult situation. A senior Petroleum Ministry official said that the government is ensuring uninterrupted cooking gas supply to households, and urged consumers living in the vicinity of areas that have piped natural gas (PNG) connectivity to apply for household PNG connections to reduce pressure on LPG supplies. The Centre and state governments are also cracking down on instances of black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders through local administration and police.

According to data shared by Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma, average LPG bookings by households averaged at 55.7 lakh cylinders in the April-February period of the current financial year, but the number jumped over 35% to 75.7 lakh on Thursday (March 12). Sharma attributed this to panic booking behavior due to misinformation and rumours. She added that despite the constraints in LPG imports, the government is prioritising supplies to households over commercial and industrial consumers. OMCs are maintaining their earlier average of over 50 lakh cylinder deliveries per day and none of the 25,000-odd LPG distributorships across the country have reported a “dry-out”—running out of stock.

She also said that there are roughly 60 lakh LPG-consuming households that have access to PNG connectivity in their vicinity, but are not and these could apply for PNG connections with the local city gas distributor in order to take some pressure off of LPG supplies. Both LPG and PNG are used as cooking fuels. While India has over 33.4 crore households with LPG connections, the number of households with PNG connections are around 1.5 crore. Unlike LPG, where fuel comes in a portable cylinder, PNG involves pipeline connectivity. Given the requirement of connecting homes with pipelines for PNG connections, it remains unclear how quickly a switchover from LPG can be done. While India’s natural gas imports have also been hit due to the war in West Asia, the situation is relatively better than LPG. Moreover, the government has passed an order to ensure continuous natural gas supplies for household PNG connections and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, while cutting gas allocation to other sectors.

The effective halt in maritime traffic through the crucial chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict has significantly impacted India’s LPG imports. The country depends on imports to meet around 60% of its LPG requirement, and 90% of the LPG imports come from West Asia through the Strait. This effectively means that roughly 55% of India’s LPG consumption volumes are currently unavailable. Given the crisis, the government has prioritises LPG supplies to households over commercial and industrial consumers, ordered refiners to maximise LPG production, and directed them to divert propane, butane, and other streams from petrochemical manufacturing to LPG production. Sharma said that these measures have led to an increase of 30% in domestic LPG production vis-à-vis pre-West Asia conflict levels.

On black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders, Sharma said that the Petroleum Secretary and Consumer Affairs Secretary held discussions over video conference with secretaries of food and civil supplies departments of all states and union territories; state governments and district administrations have been asked to step up action on this front. She added that specific action against cylinder theft and hoarding have already led to recoveries and arrests in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. OMCs—Indian Oil corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation—have also activated officials to conduct surprise inspections of LPG distributors, Sharma said.

She described the district administration, district magistrates (DMs), and superintendents of police (SPs) as the primary tools to stop hoarding and black marketing. Sharma said that the states and district administrations have significant powers under laws, including the Essential Commodities Act, to maintain supplies and crack down on hoarding and black marketing. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the chief ministers have personally reviewed the LPG supply situations and issued direct instructions to DMs and SPs to manage the situation, she said, adding that several states have started control rooms to monitor the situation.

“Citizens are advised not to panic. The Government is fully committed to maintaining LPG availability for households and essential sectors. LPG cylinders can be booked easily through multiple digital platforms, including IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, mobile applications of the OMCs. Consumers are therefore advised to book cylinders from the comfort of their homes, as they normally do, and avoid visiting agencies unnecessarily, which can create avoidable crowding. We also request consumers to book LPG cylinders only as per their normal household requirement and avoid panic booking. Sufficient LPG supplies are available in the system, and OMCs maintain adequate stocks across bottling plants and depots,” the government said in a public advisory.