Look for therapeutic alternatives to crucial constituents: Panel to ICMR

A committee formed last month to study India’s import dependence on China for drugs during the Covid-19 outbreak has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to look into therapeutic alternatives for 58 crucial ingredients that might leave India in the lurch in case of shortages.

The development comes after an earlier exercise by the council to zero in on alternatives that could keep the country from running out of crucial stocks of various painkillers, antibiotics, antidiabetic and cardiovascular medicines as well as vitamins, The Indian Express has learnt.

In the earlier exercise, ICMR found over 30 of the 58 molecules, which include key raw materials used to make these drugs, had “no” alternatives. The body had found that only 16 of these products had therapeutic alternatives, according to sources aware of the earlier exercise.

However, it is learnt that the committee was “not satisfied” with the report submitted by the body, leading to another meeting earlier this week to take stock of India’s drug supply. “ICMR has been asked to re-examine this,” said a senior government official.

