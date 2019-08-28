Long-standing issues not ‘resolved’, Jharkhand industry highlights govt ‘insensitivity’

Last week, the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) put up several hoardings in parts of Ranchi targeted at the state government’s “insensitivity” towards businesses, with the words: ‘Vyapariyon ki maarmik pukaar, ab to sudh lo sarkaar’ (moving call from business people, hear us now, government).

FJCCI, which has over 80 trade and industries associations affiliated to it, said this was done to remind the government of the problems faced by businesses in the last few years, which include failure of single window clearances for businesses, red tapism, electricity shortages among others.

“In the last 11 months, we had several correspondence with the government on various issues concerning us. Things were delayed due to elections. However, there was no resolve to solve the issues even after elections and we had to resort to putting our views in the hoardings … We are not in confrontation with the government, but we just want them to listen,” Deepak Maroo, president, FJCCI told The Indian Express.

He added that the claims of hassle-free business after the ‘Momentum Jharkhand’ summit “is a farce”. “The policy declaration followed by Momentum Jharkhand was to promote investment in the state, especially through promotion of local entrepreneurship. This was the whole idea … a contributing factor in Make in India call of PM. However, the sense one is getting on the ground is entirely different.”

According to a FJCCI correspondence sent to Jharkhand industries secretary K Ravi Kumar, dated June 29, one Ravi Kumar Burnwal of Arindam Fashion, who had set up garment unit and had successfully bid for another plot, is being “harassed”, although he had proposed to invest Rs 3 crore.

“He had successfully bid for plot for setting up the MSME category unit … in March 2017. But to his nightmare, the plot was found to be badly encroached. Despite repeated request the land has not been made free of illegal occupants so far and handed over to him,” the letter said.

It added that under the Textile Policy, 2016 and Jharkhand Industrial area guidelines, any labour intensive textile units providing jobs to at least 75 persons and investment over and above Rs 2 crore is “eligible for 50 per cent subsidy of land’s reserve price,” along with the facility to pay the price in 10 EMIs. “Despite fulfilling all the conditions and approaching the single window grievance cell … he is being told to pay the quoted bid price with a certain period of time in full.”

Maroo said there were also discrepancies in allotment of land in Santhal Pargana region which was done through the online process. He added that the intent of the policy governing industrial areas of Jharkhand has been to promote homegrown small and medium scale manufacturing to develop local entrepreneurship, which is missing.

In a letter to Chief Minister Raghubar Das dated June 24, FJCCI said that after examining a list of 63 entrepreneurs, it was seen that 30 per cent of the plots had been allotted to a “single unit” and identical enterprises whose names have appeared on “as many as 10 occasions” as applicants.

Maroo added that electricity shortage has affected industries, specifically from small and medium manufacturing units and food and milk processing industries. He added that power supply from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. the state discom, has been inefficient.

Jharkhand Milk Products Private Limited, which sells milk under the brand name MISHKA, wrote a letter to FJCCI — which was later forwarded to Energy Secretary — stating that power failure was “so frequent” that they could not rely on it at the time of processing and on average, there are “90 hours” of power failure every month.

On July 19, FJCCI wrote to the industries secretary that they were “pained to highlight the non-seriousness shown by Industries Department” in handling some of the long pending issues of MSMEs in the state.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravi Kumar said that the situation of industries to operate in Jharkhand has not “reached an ideal state”, but reforms have been taking place since 2015. On the claims made by FJCCI, he said, “Arindam Fashion is not eligible for running that industry and we can’t help. There are some case in which there are no solutions. He had even abused the bankers.”

On the Santhal Pargana land allotment and interest of MSMEs, Kumar said: “The land allotment process is through online bidding and any other route would create discretionary decisions which will lead to allegations among others. 70 per cent of the industries are comprised of MSMEs and capital is an issue for them, but the state cannot run only by small industries.” Kumar added that since the announcement of the Rs 1 crore loan in 59 minutes scheme, 500 loans have been disbursed.