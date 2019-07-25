Lok Sabha passes Bill to tackle illicit deposit schemes

The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Bill, 2019 that provides “for a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes and to protect the interests of depositors”.

The Bill was earlier this year passed in the 16th Lok Sabha but lapsed as it could not be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. The Act passed on Wednesday replaces the Ordinance that the government promulgated as an interim measure. The ordinance also amended three legislations namely the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Act terms a deposit-taking scheme as unregulated if it is taken for the sake of business and is not registered with the regulators listed in the Ordinance.

Responding to concerns raised by several MPs on the government taking the ordinance route often, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that this was done only so that crores of people don’t suffer due to the ponzi scheme. Thakur said the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had brought in the legislation in view of the many chit funds scams.