Logout campaign: Top hotel body joins NRAI in protest against deep discounts by aggregators

The #logout campaign started by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has gained momentum, with the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), the apex body of the hotel industry in India, joining the NRAI’s initiative against deep discounting offered by online food ordering and aggregator companies such as Gurgaon-based Zomato.

“NRAI and FHRAI are two national representative bodies of the Industry and their coming together as a group is a very significant development meant to send out a strong message to the FSAs (food service aggregators) about their highly-detrimental and predatory trade practices. Several city-based and affiliated bodies joining the campaign strongly indicate that the pain is being felt across the entire industry and everyone is aligned together in this movement,” said Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI.

Some of the core grievances identified by the associations are deep discounting, “oppressive contracts”, “unreasonable and arbitrary rules of engagement”, among others.

“This group also unanimously agreed that the Zomato Gold is an extremely detrimental product for the Industry and strongly opposes the same. It is clothed in such a manner that it misleads a few gullible members into disastrous consequences. The FSAs are slowly but surely gaining dominance with the help of massive funding being made available to them through venture funds and private equity capital, the funds are then used towards several unfair trade practices. As responsible industry bodies, we stand strongly to protect their interests,” Katriar said.

Under Zomato Gold, restaurants that are part of the programme offer the subscribers 1+1 on food or drinks and the scheme, despite much opposition from a section of restaurants was extended to delivery.

A recent report by internet consultancy firm RedSeer pointed out that Zomato Gold was driving the dining out habits of consumers. It said that dine out frequency of Gold members increased from 2.8 times a month to 3.3 times a month after subscribing to the programme. It also said that Gold partners have witnessed about 35 per cent growth in bill volumes post signing up on the programme.

In its half-yearly report detailing its performance for April-September 2019 period, Zomato said it had 1.4 m

llion Gold members. “From a restaurateur point of view, Gold is not for everyone. We always encourage restaurants to determine if participating in Zomato Gold makes commercial sense for them. Some restaurant owners in India campaigned against Zomato Gold last month (#logout campaign); we engaged with the restaurant owner community and rolled out some changes to the programme that were widely accepted by most restaurants, as well as users — thus creating more balance in the program. A number of restaurants who have returned to Zomato Gold post these changes have seen a 100 per cent increase in revenue,” Zomato said in the report adding that at the start of the ‘logout’ campaign, it had around 6,100 restaurants in India on Gold for Dining Out, which as of October 1, increased to around 6,300 restaurants.

In addition to that, it said it has 10,000 restaurants participating in Gold for delivery.