‘Logistics ease’ rankings: Gujarat retains top spot

Gujarat has retained the top spot on the Centre’s annual logistics rankings for states, released on Monday, with Haryana and Punjab taking the second and third spots, respectively. Uttar Pradesh rose seven spots to sixth.

The Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report is aimed at gauging the logistics performance of states and Union Territories (UT) and identifying areas where they can improve logistics performance. States are ranked based on quality and capacity of key infrastructure such as road, rail and warehousing as well as on operational ease of logistics including security of cargo, speed of terminal services and regulatory approvals. “It’s a report that I would urge all stakeholders to look at very seriously, to learn from it, to help build up India’s competitiveness, and bring in a little more friendly competition among states,” said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

India’s logistics costs account for 13-14 per cent of GDP, compared to 7-8 per cent in developed countries. Goyal said the government was aiming to bring down logistics cost by 5 per cent over next 5 years. West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Assam were ranked 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st respectively. North Eastern States, and J&K and Ladakh have been considered a separate group for LEADS rankings.