Local lockdowns, low industrial activity push July fuel consumption down

The recovery of diesel and petrol consumption in India to pre-Covid levels slowed in July on the back of lower demand due to state-level lockdowns, low industrial activity and reduced movement of private vehicles, according to a report by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The consumption of diesel fell 19.3 per cent to 5.5 million metric tonnes (MMT), as against 6.8 MMT in July 2019 and down 12.7 per cent from June 2020, signalling a slowdown in the recovery of diesel consumption to pre-Covid levels. The recovery of petrol consumption too slowed in July with consumption of around 2.3 MMT, the same as in June but down 10.3 per cent from consumption of 2.5 MMT in July 2019.

The consumption of diesel hit a low of 3.3 MMT and that of petrol fell below 1 MMT this April, as a result of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

A PPAC release said “Weekend lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by state and district administrations to curtail the spread of COVID-19 has affected the consumption of HSD (High Speed Diesel),” noting that the industry was operating at only around 70-80 per cent of capacity due to subdued demand.

Petrol consumption was adversely affected by low demand in urban areas, which were more impacted by the spread of Covid. Rural demand was the key propeller of consumption of both diesel and petrol, with agricultural activity driving diesel consumption.

The PPAC noted that movement of vehicles had reduced significantly with many people working from home, and schools, colleges and recreational activities being closed. Weekend lockdowns by local authorities, as well as generally low levels of travel on weekends were also key reasons behind low petrol consumption.

The consumption of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also remained subdued at 233 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in July, down 64.5 per cent from consumption of 658 TMT in July 2019.

The PPAC noted that travelers were only taking unavoidable trips and that measures by state governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease had resulted in a moderation in the growth of domestic flights.

