Loan frauds in seven banks: CBI raids 300 offices in 61 places across country

Based on complaints from seven different banks, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday launched a nation-wide search operation, in which 61 locations across 18 cities were raided and 17 FIRs were registered.

In these FIRs, loan money of more than Rs 1,139 crore is alleged to have been swindled by various companies, including jeweller Jatin Mehta-owned Winsome Diamonds. According to the CBI, the operation involved over 300 officers who fanned out across Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Kolar among others to conduct the raids.

“It was a massive operation that involved wading through waterlogged streets of Mumbai, where offices of Winsome Diamonds among others were raided,” a CBI official said.

Mehta has been booked in a fresh FIR, taking the total number of FIRs registered against him to 16. The diamantaire has been accused of defaulting on a Rs 202 crore-loan from Exim Bank. He is also accused of swindling funds to the tune of Rs 6,500 crore overall.

The searches in Mumbai also covered two other firms booked in separate FIRs on a complaint by Union Bank of India. Five places were searched in connection with the Rs 57 crore-loss caused to the bank by Supamad Trading Pvt Ltd and one place was searched in connection with Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd for causing loss of Rs 50 crore to the bank.

Two places were searched in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with Asuti Trading. By Tuesday evening, the Bureau had already registered 17 FIRs across the country and the process of registering more FIRs is going on, sources said.

They added that other companies which have been booked by the agency in separate FIRs include Ludhiana-based Supreme Tex Mart for causing a loss of Rs 143.25 crore to State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru-based Aegan Batteries for loss of Rs 98.75 crore to SBI, Gaya-based Ramnanndi Hotels and Resorts Ltd for loss of Rs 131.79 crore to Central Bank of India and Noida-based Naftogaz India Pvt Ltd for causing loss of 93 crore to Corporation Bank.

Furthermore, Delhi-based SL Consumer Products Ltd has been booked by the CBI for causing loss to Union Bank of India (UBI) to the tune of Rs 55 crore, Aligarh-based Samprash Foods Ltd for loss Rs 60 crore to UBI, Chandigarh-based International Mega Food Park Ltd for loss of Rs 40.17 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Bhopal-based Ranjeet Automobiles for loss of Rs 34.36 crore to Bank of Baroda, and Surat-based Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd for loss of Rs 28 crore to Bank of Baroda, sources alleged.

Three FIRs pertaining to alleged irregularities in disbursal of housing loans in a UBI branch in Bhubaneswar were also registered by the agency, in which senior bank officials have been named as accused. These loans resulted in the loss of Rs 24.17 crore to the bank, officials said, adding that searches were conducted at nine places in Odisha.