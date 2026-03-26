Create live dashboard of empanelled hospitals to help responders provide timely aid to mishap victims: House panel to Ministry

The committee has recommended that the dashboard be integrated with the existing 108 ambulance network. (Generated by AI)

A key question that first responders in road accident cases often face is this: Where exactly should they rush the victims to so that they can be provided with medical help in a time-bound manner?

To resolve this dilemma, a Parliamentary Committee has recommended that the government create a live public dashboard showing the location of hospitals empanelled under the PM-RAHAT scheme to enable Good Samaritans (or Rah-Veer) to take the injured persons to the relevant facility during the critical “golden hour”.

The committee has also recommended that the dashboard be integrated with the existing 108 ambulance network.

On February 13, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched the Prime Minister-Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT) Scheme against the backdrop of rising road mishaps in India.