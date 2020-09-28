Liquor, pharmacy, groceries see dip in transactions in third week of September, data reveals

With new unlock measures being introduced during the past one month, consumption patterns of certain items such as liquor, pharmacy/health care and supermarket/departmental store/groceries have seen a dip during the third week of September.
A recent transaction infographic by magicpin – an offline discovery and rewards platform – showed that liquor store sales slipped by around 5-10 per cent on-week, during the September 16-22 period. It was the first week-on-week decline in liquor sales in the four weeks researched by magicpin, the infographic showed.
Apart from liquor, pharmacy/health care transactions too witnessed a fall of around 5-10 per cent from the previous week. It was the second consecutive weekly fall in transactions for the health care segment. The supermarket/departmental store/grocery segment also saw a mild week-on-week dip in transactions. (Refer the category-wise infographic above)
On the other hand, bakery/desserts saw a rise in transactions in the range of 10-15 per cent during the week ended September 22. Separately, the quick-service restaurants (QSRs)/cafes and restaurant (takeaways) continued their upward momentum for the fourth straight week. The restaurant (takeaways) registered around 10-15 per cent weekly rise, while QSRs/cafes rose by approximately 0-5 per cent on week.
Electronics segment saw a transaction rise in the range of 0-5 per cent on-week, while the fashion/apparel segment witnessed a 5-10 per cent weekly rise, the infographic showed.
The rise in these transactions can be attributed to a host of factors such as reopening of malls, metro stations, rise in demand of food delivery apps and so on.
“Discretionary spending (e.g. F&B, Electronics, and Fashion) has continued to grow. We are also seeing signs of revival in some of the hardest-hit categories. E.g. In Pubs/Nightlife, multiple outlets (e.g. in Sec 29, Gurgaon) have opened up in the last 2 weeks and are seeing brisk footfalls. Most of these outlets were closed for the last 6 months. More outlets are expected to open in the next 2 weeks. This augurs well for the broader economy as it indicates an improvement in customer confidence and spending propensity,” magicpin said in a statement.
