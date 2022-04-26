LIC fixes price band at Rs 902-949 a share for Rs 21,000 cr IPO

Updated: April 26, 2022 7:12:23 pm
Insurance giant LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for the Rs 21,000 crore public offer that is likely to open on May 4, sources said.
According to sources, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would offer a Rs 60 discount for policyholders and Rs 40 for retail investors and employees.
The issue is likely to open for subscription on May 4 and is expected to close on May 9.
The government had in February planned to sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares of the insurance behemoth and had filed draft papers with Sebi.
However, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing market volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Best of Express Premium
Last week, the government decided to lower the issue size to 3.5 per cent.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-