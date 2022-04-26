scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

LIC fixes price band at Rs 902-949 a share for Rs 21,000 cr IPO

According to sources, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would offer a Rs 60 discount for policyholders and Rs 40 for retail investors and employees

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2022 7:12:23 pm
The government had in February planned to sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares of the insurance behemoth (REUTERS, file)

Insurance giant LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per share for the Rs 21,000 crore public offer that is likely to open on May 4, sources said.

According to sources, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would offer a Rs 60 discount for policyholders and Rs 40 for retail investors and employees.

The issue is likely to open for subscription on May 4 and is expected to close on May 9.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The government had in February planned to sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares of the insurance behemoth and had filed draft papers with Sebi.

However, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing market volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Best of Express Premium

As Congress suspends him, Sunil Jakhar ...Premium
As Congress suspends him, Sunil Jakhar ...
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...Premium
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...Premium
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...
More Premium Stories

Last week, the government decided to lower the issue size to 3.5 per cent.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement