LIC, New India Assurance veterans appointed as IRDAI members

The government has appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Managing Director Dinesh Pant and former New India Assurance Company chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Girija Subramanian as members of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Pant will join the insurance regulator as Member (Actuary), while Subramanian has been appointed as Whole-Time Member (Distribution). Their appointments come at a time when the insurance industry is undergoing significant changes in product design, distribution and regulatory oversight.

Pant’s appointment to IRDAI follows the government’s approval of the premature termination of his tenure as Managing Director of LIC after he opted for voluntary retirement.