LIC Jeevan Amar plan offers insurance coverage upto 80 yrs, special rates for women, non-smokers

LIC Jeevan Amar Plan: Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a new term insurance plan, called the ‘LIC’s Jeevan Amar.’ The plan offers more options and greater flexibility to policyholders in comparison to other insurance plans.

The plan, available for those above 18 years, offers the flexibility to choose from two death benefit options i.e.: level sum assured and increasing sum assured. All those till the age of 65 years can avail the insurance policy, with the maximum age at maturity at 80 years (last birthday).

The proposer/ life to be assured has an option to choose between non-smoker and smoker category. Lower premium rates are made available for non-smokers and special rates for female proposers.

The minimum Basic Sum Assured (BSA) under the plan is Rs 25 lakh with no maximum limit. The policyholder has the option to choose from single, regular and limited premium payment option.

The option to choose death benefit can be exercised by the Life Assured during his/her lifetime; for full or part of death benefits payable under the policy LIC’s Jeevan Amar which also offers optional additional cover through accident benefit rider.