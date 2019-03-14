LIC gets new Chairman, 2 MDs

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) for the appointment of M R Kumar as Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the largest financial institution in the country with assets worth more than Rs 28.45 lakh crore.

Kumar, who is now Zonal Manager, North Zone of LIC, will get a five-year term from the date of the assumption of charge or up to the date of superannuation, whichever is the earliest.

The ACC also appointed T C Suseel Kumar, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, and Vipin Anand, Zonal Manager, Western Zone, as managing directors of the Corporation.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) initiated the process of selecting the Chairman of LIC. The Bureau, headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former Union Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, had invited eight officials for interviews for the posts of Chairman and MD on January 4.

The tenure of the former LIC Chairman V K Sharma ended on December 31 last year. Hemant Bhargava, MD, has been the Chairman-in-charge since January 2019.

The three LIC MDs will retire in 2019, namely Sunita Sharma in March, B Venugopal in May and Hemant Bhargava in July.

The government had not filled the vacancy of fourth MD after Usha Sangwan retired on September 30 last. As in the case of State Bank of India, LIC top appointments are always from within the organisation.

In the last 15 years, the government has followed the principle of seniority while appointing the chairman of the Corporation, but sometimes superseded senior officials while appointing its MDs.

This is the first time that the BBB – which was formed in 2014 by the Narendra Modi-led government to select the MD and CEOs and non-executive chairmen for the PSU banking industry – was involved in selecting top officials of the LIC.

Recently, the government had constituted a seven-member panel, headed by BBB chairman Sharma and including Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary Seema Bahuguna, chairman of IRDA and three insurance sector experts to select the chairman and MDs of public sector insurance companies.

One area of concern for the Corporation is that the total benefits paid out grew by nearly 18 per cent to about Rs 1,97,600 crore. However, the total income at nearly Rs 5,14,000 crore grew only at six per cent.

During the year 2017-18, the Corporation settled claims of over 2.66 crore claimants for an amount of Rs 1.11 lakh crore.