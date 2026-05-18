Liberty Mutual hikes stake in Indian arm to 74%, deepens bet on fast-growing insurance market

On Sunday, Prudential plc of the UK said it will acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Ltd for an initial cash consideration of Rs 3,500 crore ($389 million). (Image generated using Google Gemini)

US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance has increased its stake in Liberty General Insurance Ltd (LGI) to 74% from 55.40%, underscoring the growing footprint of foreign insurers in the country.

The development follows an earlier hike in Liberty Mutual’s stake from 49% to 55.40% in September 2025. On Sunday, Prudential plc of the UK said it will acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Ltd for an initial cash consideration of Rs 3,500 crore ($389 million).

It did not disclose financial details of the increase in stake.

LGI commenced operations in 2013 to provide comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of over 1,300 and its presence spans across 95 locations in 28 states and Union Territories. Its partner network includes over 6,500 hospitals and more than 6,100 auto service centres.