Laying industrial road map for trillion-dollar economy

A two-day industry conclave hosted by The Indian Express Group’s Marathi daily Loksatta along with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will bring together lawmakers and industry representatives to discuss ways to boost the economy in a post-pandemic environment.

Growth and industrial development will be the key themes at the Loksatta Industry Conclave where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will deliver the keynote address on Thursday.

Representatives of the Maharashtra government, including Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, will unveil a slew of reforms aimed at fostering development with the objective of providing jobs and livelihoods to many more people.

Desai and Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare will outline the policies planned for the industrial sector. Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, MIDC CEO P Anbalagan, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president and Tata Steel CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran along with other experts will also address the conclave. Several top corporate executives will be present at the conclave to share their perspective.

CII is partnering with Loksatta and MIDC.

The state government will assess the challenges faced by businesses and attempt to address them. A series of panel discussions, focusing on areas like infrastructure, will feature experts who will deliberate on important issues.

MIDC will showcase the new-age infrastructure facilities that it has created in Maharashtra to facilitate industrial activity. Among the topics in focus is ‘The industrial roadmap for a trillion dollar economy’.