Lawyer says he was behind Carlos Ghosn’s ‘disguise’ during release

Many had been baffled by why Cralos Ghosn was wearing a blue cap, surgical mask and a construction worker's outfit when he was released Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France. (Reuters)

The mystery of Carlos Ghosn’s strange attire when he was released from Japanese detention has been solved. His lawyer Takashi Takano says it was an effort to protect the former chairman of Nissan from intense media attention.

Takano said Friday in a blog post that he takes full responsibility for what he called the “theater of disguise.”The crowd of media that had been at the facility, waiting for hours, spotted Ghosn and followed the van he was in across town.

Takano asked media to give his client privacy. Ghosn is facing a number of criminal charges from his time at the automaker.

