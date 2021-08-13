Launching the national vehicle scrapping policy, PM Modi says it will be crucial in modernising India’s automobiles

Launching the national automobile scrapping policy Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move will be instrumental in modernising the country’s vehicles and will attract fresh investments worth Rs 10,000 crore.

“This policy will give a new identity to the mobility of new India and the automobile sector. It will play a big role in modernising the country’s vehicle population and removing unfit vehicles from the roads in a scientific manner,” the Prime Minister said at the virtual launch of the policy at an investors’ meet in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

He said technology not only reduces the cost of transportation, but it also drives economic growth. “It is the need of the hour that India targets clean, congestion-free and convenient mobility in the 21st century,” Modi said, adding that the policy is an important part of the “circular economy”.

The policy will prove a boon for the country’s automobile and metal industry, he said. “During last year, Rs 23,000 crore worth of scrap steel was imported, because the scrapping that currently happens in India is not productive. Energy recovery is almost nil. The entire value of high-strength steel alloy is not recovered. The recovery of rare metals also doesn’t happen,” Modi said. Done scientifically, scrapping aids in the recovery of rare earth metals that drive modern technology, he explained.

Also Read | Explained: Salient features of the new Vehicle Scrapping Policy

Modi pointed out that the new policy will also benefit the common man. “A certificate will be provided to the owner for scrapping their old vehicle. Those having this certificate will not need to pay any registration fee while buying a new vehicle. Secondly, some allowances will be given in payment of road tax. There will be savings in the cost of repair, maintenance and fuel of the old vehicle,” he said, adding further that the policy will help reduce accidents and improve health parameters through a reduction in pollution.

Talking about the ship recycling industry at Alang in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat where 8,300 ships have been recycled, he said, “In this entire region, the infrastructure and skilled manpower (needed for scrapping) exists. So after ships, Alang can also become a big hub for scrapping vehicles.”

Vehicles that fail the fitness test will be considered fit for scrappage.