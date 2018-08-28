Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Last date for filing ITR extended till September 15 in Kerala

The tax department had last month extended the last date for filing income tax returns from 31 July to 31

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 8:26:47 pm
ITR filing, ITR filing deadline, Kerala ITR deadline, income tax returns in Kerala, Kerala floods, business news, indian expresws news The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for those filing ITR in Kerala.
The last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) in the flood-hit Kerala has been extended till September 15 by the government.

“In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) hereby further extends the due date for furnishing Income Tax Returns from August 31, 2018 to September 15, 2018 for all Income Tax assesses in the state of Kerala, who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by August 31, 2018,” a notification from the ministry of finance stated.

At least 350 people died and lakhs were displaced due to flood in Kerala. Rescue operations were over and the thrust now is on rehabilitation and rebuilding the state ravaged by the rain fury

