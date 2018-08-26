Large players may be on the prowl for inorganic gains

India’s FMCG sector, with annual revenue of Rs 3.4 lakh crore, is expected to grow 300-400 basis points (bps) faster this fiscal. India’s FMCG sector, with annual revenue of Rs 3.4 lakh crore, is expected to grow 300-400 basis points (bps) faster this fiscal.

For large fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with sizeable cash surpluses, robust balance sheets and credit profiles, this could very well be the hour to swallow the small fish. Riding on continuing strength in rural demand and stable urban demand, India’s FMCG sector, with annual revenue of Rs 3.4 lakh crore, is expected to grow 300-400 basis points (bps) faster this fiscal. Profitability of large and mid-sized firms is expected to sustain as higher raw material costs and promotional spend are offset by savings on supply chain efficiencies.

On the other hand, the smaller ones remain constricted by competition and lack of scale, and will continue to see tepid growth. Consequently, those owning brands with modest scale but among the leaders in regional markets and product sub-segments, could become prey. The bigger fish would be well-positioned to invest in such brands and take them pan-India.

Some could also hunt overseas, in categories and geographies with similar cultural characteristics as the domestic market, to expand.

Between FY16 and FY17, the rural market was subdued as weak monsoons, competition and demonetisation beat down growth to an average ~5 per cent annually. Then came the rebound to 10 per cent growth last fiscal as rains were bounteous and the effect of demonetisation waned.

The monsoon is expected to be normal for the third straight time leading to higher agricultural production, even as minimum support prices have been significantly increased. That, and direct transfer of subsidies, should boost disposable incomes and consumption in hinterland. Consequently, the rural growth rate for FMCG companies is expected to dart up 500-600 bps. Besides, the government’s sharper focus on development of rural infrastructure would augment non-farm incomes.

As for the urban segment, growth is expected to hold steady, as in the past three fiscals. The resultant rise in demand would require ramping up reach and distribution, and rolling out new products. Within the FMCG segments, packaged foods is expected to remain the fastest-growing. The Rs 1.8 lakh crore segment — accounting for over half of overall FMCG revenues and 27 per cent of personal consumption expenditure in India – is expected to grow at 14 per cent between FY18 and FY20, or 200 bps faster than in the last five fiscals.

The drivers for this are aplenty: rising disposable incomes, deeper penetration of products categories, shift to branded products, wider distribution reach, 100 per cent FDI in food processing and food-only retail, and rising penetration of organised retail in the food and grocery segment.

As for the personal care segment dominated by MNCs, the growth rate should double to 11 per cent in 2020, against 5 per cent between FY14 and FY18 on rising launches and premiumisation, and herbal products.

Under-penetration and rising health and hygiene consciousness are expected to double the home care segment’s growth rate to 14 per cent between this and next fiscals. FMCGs have also been concentrating a lot on organised retail and reworking their distribution strategies.

Indeed, for large FMCG companies, the proportion of revenues from modern trade channels is expected to increase 300 bps to 15 per cent of sales by 2020.

FMCG firms are improving their direct reach after the hard lessons learnt during the channel disruptions caused by demonetisation and the GST implementation, when players with direct reach did better than those operating via wholesalers. Going ahead, distribution cost should reduce due to streamlining of supply chain after the implementation of the GST regime.

Coming to operating profitability, for the big fish, it has stayed above 20 per cent in the past two fiscals helped by lower marketing costs. For mid-sizers, it’s been flat around 13 per cent, while for the small fish, that number has moderated 200 bps to 7 per cent.

While this would help large and mid-sized companies maintain healthy operating profitability in the road ahead, rising competitive intensity and tightening regulations would increasingly crimp the small ones.

That would be yet another trigger for consolidation.

