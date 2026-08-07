Land need for small nuclear reactor can shrink by a third: Government

The Department of Atomic Energy is getting ready to commission its ultra-modern indigenously designed and locally mastered fast breeder reactor. (Source: PTI photo, File, Enhanced using AI)

Land requirement for 220-megawatt electric (MWe) small nuclear reactor units could be reduced to less than a third, subject to radiological impact assessment, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told the Parliament on Thursday.

“The present typical land requirement for 2×220 MW PHWRs is about 330 hectares. The possibility of reduction in land usage up to about 90 hectares, subject to radiological impact assessment, is being evaluated,” DAE said.

This comes as the government opened up the tightly regulated civil nuclear power sector to private participation last year, drawing interest from global nuclear technology suppliers from Russia, the United States and France.

The development is significant as the government is considering a proposal to reduce exclusion zone requirements around future nuclear plants.