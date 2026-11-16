Lakshmi Venu seeks partition of TVS family assets; Mallika backs daughter

In a fresh escalation of the family dispute within the TVS Group, Lakshmi Venu has formally sought a partition of the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch, issuing a notice to her father, Venu Srinivasan, seeking her rightful share in the family’s wealth under the Hindu Succession Act.

In the partition notice, Lakshmi has called upon Venu Srinivasan, as the head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary responsibilities and ensure a fair and lawful division of the assets. She has asserted that she has an independent legal right to seek partition under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, which recognises equal rights for daughters in joint family property.

Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has publicly backed her claim, saying Lakshmi has a legitimate share in the family assets and that a son and daughter are equal in every respect. The latest development marks a significant escalation in the differences between Venu Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu on one side, and Lakshmi and Mallika on the other, over the ownership and distribution of the family’s economic interests.

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Assets in question

The assets for which Lakshmi has sought partition include interests held through the VS Trust and other holding companies and structures. These cover businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the broader 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton. Venu Srinivasan is Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company.

Lakshmi’s main contention is that the larger partition within the TVS family, which was agreed upon in 2020 and subsequently implemented, did not amount to a partition of assets within her immediate family. She maintains that no settlement or division of the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family was ever initiated or concluded.

She has also argued that the allocation of management responsibilities cannot be equated with ownership of assets and cannot extinguish the legal rights of other family members.

Allegation of bias

In her notice, Lakshmi has alleged that she is being denied her rightful share of the joint family property and that beneficial interests have been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan, to the exclusion of her lawful rights. “Patriarchy has no place in law and in a progressive India,” is the position she has articulated, maintaining that the rights of daughters in joint family property cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.

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Mallika, Chairman and Managing Director of tractor maker TAFE, has strongly endorsed her daughter’s position.

“It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan’s,” Mallika said.

She added that the matter should be resolved in the interests of all stakeholders through “transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity”.

“I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity,” she said.

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Earlier objections

The latest notice follows a series of statements by Lakshmi and Mallika over the past few weeks, in which they have repeatedly maintained that the broader TVS family partition should not be construed as a settlement of the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family.

In a joint statement earlier, the two women had said that while the 2020 family arrangement involved a process with the relevant stakeholders, no comparable exercise involving transparent valuation, discussions and mutual consent had taken place within their immediate family. “The fundamental issue is not about management positions, which have been compensated appropriately and commensurately. It is about the fair recognition of rightful economic ownership, which remains unresolved,” they had said.

Lakshmi is Vice Chairman of TAFE and Executive Director and Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton, while Sudarshan is Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor Company. Mallika has also clarified that TAFE belongs to the Amalgamations Group, a separate family business group in which she is a shareholder, and should not be treated as part of the economic settlement being sought within the Venu Srinivasan family.

Legal preparations

The differences have also acquired a legal dimension. As reported earlier, Venu Srinivasan, Mallika, Lakshmi and Sudarshan filed caveats in the City Civil Court and Commercial Court in Chennai on October 12 and 13. The filings indicated that the family members were preparing to protect their respective interests in the event of court proceedings.

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A caveat requires a court to give the person filing it an opportunity to be heard before passing an order on an application that could affect their interests.

Despite the legal preparations, Lakshmi and Mallika have maintained that they prefer an amicable resolution through family dialogue. They have said that any settlement must recognise the legitimate economic interests of all concerned and should be based on transparent valuation, discussion and agreement.

The latest notice, however, puts the demand for a formal division of assets on record and places the responsibility on Venu Srinivasan to address his daughter’s claim.

For the family, the dispute now concerns the underlying ownership of the family’s business interests and whether the 2020 arrangement adequately addressed the economic rights of every member of the Venu Srinivasan branch, according to a legal expert.