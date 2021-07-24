Labour survey shows job scenario improved in 2019-20

Labour indicators recorded an all-round improvement in 2019-20 compared with the previous two years, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday showed.

According to the third annual report on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the NSO between July 2019 and June 2020, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 per cent in 2019-20. In 2018-19, it stood at 5.8 per cent and 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. Unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force.

NSO launched the PLFS in April 2017. The first annual report (July 2017-June 2018) was released in May 2019 and the second (July 2018-June 2019) in June 2020. The results of PLFS 2017-18, out in 2019, showed unemployment at of 6.1 per cent.

The pandemic hit the country hard in March-April last year. According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), the monthly jobless rate for March 2020 was 8.75 per cent, which rose to 23.52 per cent in April 2020, then came down a little to 21.73 per cent in May and in June 2020, it was 10.18 per cent.